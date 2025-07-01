Saudi’s Al Hilal knock Man City out of Club World Cup in huge shock

Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal sent English giants Manchester City crashing out of the Club World Cup on Monday, snatching a shock 4-3 victory in extra time in the biggest upset of the tournament so far.

The match finished 2-2 at full-time but at the end of an eventful extra-time Marcos Leonardo grabbed the winner and pulled off one of the greatest wins in Middle Eastern football history.

The Saudi club advance to the quarter-finals where they will face Brazilian club Fluminense, ensuring a non-European team will reach the last four.

City had taken the lead in the ninth minute in controversial fashion, Bernardo Silva finishing after Rayan Ait-Nouri’s cross.

Al Hilal players protested Ait-Nouri had controlled with his arm in the build-up but the goal stood.