Serbia strike late to take 2-1 halftime lead against Cameroon
Reuters
Al Wakrah
Serbia's Strahinja Pavlovic celebrates scoring their first goal in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match of Cameroon v Serbia at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar on 28 November, 2022Reuters
Strahinja Pavlovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic struck in stoppage time to give Serbia a 2-1 halftime lead against Cameroon in a pivotal Group G clash at the FIFA World Cup on Monday.
Milinkovic-Savic’s left-footed effort came three minutes into added time, two minutes after Pavlovic’s header had cancelled out Jean-Charles Castelletto’s 29th-minute tap-in, punishing some woeful defending by Cameroon.