Norway's Haaland on the bench, France striker Mbappe to start last group match
Norway striker Erling Haaland was left on the bench against France in the World Cup Group I match on Friday with both teams having qualified for the knockout stages.
France forward Kylian Mbappe was included with assistant coach Guy Stephan, who is stepping in for Didier Deschamps, making four changes to their starting team.
Norway coach Stale Solbakken rotated more heavily, with 10 changes, as he looks to rest players ahead of their knockout stage match next week.
France are without coach Deschamps who flew home to attend his mother's funeral.
Lineups
Norway
Egil Selvik; Leo Ostigard, Fredrik Bjorkan, Henrik Falchener, Patrick Berg; Kristian Thorstvedt, Thelo Aasgaard, Andreas Schjelderup, Oscar Bobb, Fredrik Aursnes; Jorgen Strand Larsen;
France
Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, Maxence Lacroix, Theo Hernandez; Manu Kone, Aurelien Tchouameni; Michael Olise, Kylian Mbappe, Desire Doue; Ousmane Dembele.