Spain, Barca legend Jordi Alba retiring at end of season

Inter Miami's former Spanish international defender Jordi Alba on Tuesday announced his decision to retire from football at the end of the ongoing Major League Soccer season.

Alba, who won 93 caps for Spain between 2011 and 2023 and was also a key member of Barcelona's team over the same era, confirmed his decision in a post on Instagram.

"The moment has come to close a truly meaningful chapter in my life. I've decided to bring my professional football career to an end at the conclusion of this season," Alba said in the post.