10-man Arsenal sink Crystal Palace to extend perfect start

Arsenal shrugged off Takehiro Tomiyasu’s red card to extend their perfect start to the English Premier League season as Martin Odegaard sealed a 1-0 victory against Crystal Palace on Monday.

Odegaard’s second-half penalty at Selhurst Park put Arsenal on course for their second successive win.

But Mikel Arteta’s side had to dig deep to preserve the points after Japan defender Tomiyasu was controversially sent off for a second yellow card midway through the second half.