BPL Football: Mohammedan beat Arambagh 2-1

Traditional giants Dhaka Mohammedan SC made a good start in the second phase of the 13-team Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football beating Arambagh KS by 2-1 goals at Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka on Saturday, reports UNB.
Mali forward Souleymane Diabate scored both the goals for the black & white team, first in the 9th minute and other in the stoppage time (90+2) minute of the match.
Arambagh KS reduced the margin by a gifted goal when Mohammedan defender Habibiur Rahman Shohag sent the ball his own net while trying foil an opponent attempt in the 46th minute.
After the match, Mohammedan SC remained at 6th slot in the 13- team league securing 22 points from 13 matches while Arambagh KS remained at the bottom with only one point from 13 encounters.