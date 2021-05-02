BPL Football: Mohammedan beat Arambagh 2-1

Traditional giants Dhaka Mohammedan SC made a good start in the second phase of the 13-team Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football beating Arambagh KS by 2-1 goals at Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka on Saturday, reports UNB.

Mali forward Souleymane Diabate scored both the goals for the black & white team, first in the 9th minute and other in the stoppage time (90+2) minute of the match.

Arambagh KS reduced the margin by a gifted goal when Mohammedan defender Habibiur Rahman Shohag sent the ball his own net while trying foil an opponent attempt in the 46th minute.