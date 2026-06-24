Ronaldo rose from the ashes on twin wings

Portugal 5–0 Uzbekistan

In his book God Is Round, Mexican writer Juan Villoro wrote that Christiano Ronaldo's hunger for success begins with him and ends with him. Yet, over the past few days, that very man driven by an insatiable appetite for success had become the target of relentless ridicule.

Following Portugal's failure to win their opening World Cup match against DR Congo, the blame was laid squarely on Ronaldo's shoulders. From football pundits to ordinary fans, hardly anyone offered him the slightest leniency.

At 41, Ronaldo was branded "a burden on the team." Cornered by criticism, he responded in the only way he knows how. Against Uzbekistan, Ronaldo rose from the ashes like a phoenix. In Portugal's emphatic 5-0 victory in Houston, he scored twice, reminding everyone that the shoulders once blamed for every failure are still strong enough to carry responsibility—and just as capable of shrugging it off in an instant.

After all, 975 career goals do not appear out of thin air.