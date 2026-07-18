World Cup fever fuels internet subscriber growth
The ongoing FIFA World Cup appears to have given a strong boost to internet usage in Bangladesh, with industry insiders attributing a sharp rise in internet subscriptions to increased data consumption during the global football spectacle alongside some others aspects.
Latest data released by the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) showed internet subscriptions increased by 5.08 million (50.8 lakh) to 134.1 million (13.41 crore) at the end of May from 128.9 million (12.89 crore) in January, while active mobile subscribers rose by 2.8 million (28 lakh) to 188.6 million (18.86 crore) from 185.8 million (18.58 crore) over the same period.
Industry insiders said internet traffic surged as millions of football fans streamed World Cup matches on mobile devices, while uninterrupted electricity supply helped sustain online activity.
They also cited increased digital communication during the Eid holidays, online activities related to the HSC examinations and fully withdrawn of the Taka 300 tax on mobile phone SIM cards, which they said encouraged new mobile connections.
Talking to BSS, Robi Head of Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Shahed Alam today said the ongoing FIFA World Cup, along with several other factors, contributed to higher data consumption, driving growth in internet traffic.
"Bangladesh witnessed the second-highest internet traffic in its history during the Argentina-Switzerland World Cup quarterfinal match," he said.
He also identified the complete withdrawal of the SIM tax as a key driver of subscriber growth and expressed hope that the industry would witness further growth from the measure in June and the coming months.
The BTRC statistics showed mobile internet remained the dominant mode of connectivity, accounting for nearly 89 percent of total internet subscriptions.
Of the 134.1 million (13.41 crore) internet users recorded in May, 119.1 million (11.91 crore) accessed the internet through mobile networks, while 14.9 million (1.49 crore) used fixed broadband services provided by internet service providers (ISPs) and PSTN operators.
The data indicated that almost the entire increase in internet subscriptions came from mobile internet users, whose number rose from 114.2 million (11.42 crore) in January to 119.1 million (11.91 crore) in May, an increase of nearly 49 lakh (4.9 million) users during the period.
In contrast, fixed broadband subscriptions remained almost unchanged at 14.7 million (1.47 crore) between January and March before increasing to 14.9 million (1.49 crore) in April and remaining at the same level through May.
The latest industry statistics also showed a temporary slowdown in February when total internet subscriptions declined to 128.2 million (12.82 crore) as mobile internet users dropped to 113.5 million (11.35 crore).
Growth resumed in March with mobile internet subscribers rising to 114.8 million (11.48 crore), before increasing further to 116.4 million (11.64 crore) in April and 119.1 million (11.91 crore) in May.
According to the BTRC data, the country's active mobile subscriber base also recovered during the January-May period after a prolonged decline that began after August 2025. Mobile subscriptions stood at 188.5 million (18.85 crore) in August 2025 before falling steadily over the following months to 185.8 million (18.58 crore) in January this year.
Grameenphone remained the country's largest mobile operator with 85.9 million (8.59 crore) subscribers at the end of May, followed by Robi Axiata with 58.2 million (5.82 crore), Banglalink with 37.7 million (3.77 crore) and state-owned Teletalk with 6.81 million (68.1 lakh) subscribers.
Teletalk was the only operator to register a decline during the five-month period, with its subscriber base edging down from 6.83 million (68.3 lakh) in January to 6.81 million (68.1 lakh) in May.
Under the BTRC methodology, an active subscriber is a SIM card that has been used for at least one voice call, SMS or internet session during the preceding 90 days.