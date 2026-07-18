World Cup fever fuels internet subscriber growth

The ongoing FIFA World Cup appears to have given a strong boost to internet usage in Bangladesh, with industry insiders attributing a sharp rise in internet subscriptions to increased data consumption during the global football spectacle alongside some others aspects.

Latest data released by the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) showed internet subscriptions increased by 5.08 million (50.8 lakh) to 134.1 million (13.41 crore) at the end of May from 128.9 million (12.89 crore) in January, while active mobile subscribers rose by 2.8 million (28 lakh) to 188.6 million (18.86 crore) from 185.8 million (18.58 crore) over the same period.

Industry insiders said internet traffic surged as millions of football fans streamed World Cup matches on mobile devices, while uninterrupted electricity supply helped sustain online activity.