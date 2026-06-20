Germany unchanged for Ivory Coast World Cup match as Amad starts
Germany kept their lineup unchanged, with Kai Havertz again leading the attack for their World Cup Group E match on Saturday against an Ivory Coast side who added goalscorer Amad Diallo to their starting lineup.
Germany return with the same starting 11 players from group-stage opener.
Havertz scored two goals versus Curacao in Houston on June 14.
Amad came off the Ivory Coast bench to score winner against Ecuador.
Kossounou, Sangare, Oulai, Bonny also start for Ivory Coast.
Lineups
Germany
Manuel Neuer, Jonathan Tah, Joshua Kimmich, Nico Schlotterbeck, Nathaniel Brown, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz, Leroy Sane, Felix Nmecha, Kai Havertz
Ivory Coast
Yahia Fofana, Ghislain Konan, Wilfried Singo, Odilon Kossounou, Emmanuel Agbadou, Franck Kessie, Ibrahim Sangare, Christ Inao Oulai, Ange-Yoan Bonny, Yan Diomande, Amad Diallo