Football

Germany unchanged for Ivory Coast World Cup match as Amad starts

Reuters
Toronto
Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group E - Germany v Ivory Coast - Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada - June 20, 2026 Germany's Deniz Undav, David Raum and Nick Woltemade during the warm up before the matchReuters

Germany kept their lineup unchanged, with Kai Havertz again leading the attack for their World Cup Group E match on Saturday against an Ivory Coast side who added goalscorer Amad Diallo to their starting lineup.

  • Germany return with the same starting 11 players from group-stage opener.

  • Havertz scored two goals versus Curacao in Houston on June 14.

  • Amad came off the Ivory Coast bench to score winner against Ecuador.

  • Kossounou, Sangare, Oulai, Bonny also start for Ivory Coast.

Lineups

Germany

Manuel Neuer, Jonathan Tah, Joshua Kimmich, Nico Schlotterbeck, Nathaniel Brown, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz, Leroy Sane, Felix Nmecha, Kai Havertz

Ivory Coast

Yahia Fofana, Ghislain Konan, Wilfried Singo, Odilon Kossounou, Emmanuel Agbadou, Franck Kessie, Ibrahim Sangare, Christ Inao Oulai, Ange-Yoan Bonny, Yan Diomande, Amad Diallo

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