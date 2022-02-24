Brazil footballers in Ukraine plead for help to leave

A group of Brazilian footballers who play in Ukraine pleaded for help Thursday in leaving the country, saying Russia's invasion had left them stranded in a Kyiv hotel where they sought refuge.

"There's no fuel, the border is closed, the airspace is closed. There's no way for us to get out," said Shakhtar Donetsk centre-back Marlon in the video posted on Instagram.

"We're here with our families staying in a hotel because of the situation. We're asking for the Brazilian government to help. That's why we're making this video," added Marlon, one of 13 Brazilians who play for Shakhtar, one of Ukraine's top clubs.