Brazil lose perfect start but close in on WC qualification

The returning Neymar could not inspire Brazil to victory as hosts Colombia ended their perfect start to World Cup qualifying with a 0-0 draw in Barraquilla on Sunday.

The Selecao had won their first nine qualifiers, scoring 22 goals to lead the single South American table by eight points before kick-off.

Coach Tite's side are still almost certain to qualify for next year's finals in Qatar as they maintain a 13-point lead over fifth-placed Colombia, with the top four progressing automatically.

Copa America winners Argentina could cut Brazil's lead to six points if they beat Uruguay later on Sunday.