Brereton hands Chile Copa win over Bolivia

English-born Ben Brereton was the unlikely hero as Chile beat Bolivia 1-0 in the Copa America on Friday.

The 22-year-old Blackburn forward was born in Stoke-on-Trent to an English father and Chilean mother and only made his national team debut on Monday when he came off the bench in Chile’s 1-1 draw with Argentina.

But Brereton, who has played his entire career in the English Championship, was in the right place at the right time to finish off a rapier counter-attack and hand Chile victory.