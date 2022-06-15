Brilliant Germany thrash Italy 5-2

Germany equalled their biggest ever win over European champions Italy as Timo Werner scored twice in a thumping 5-2 Nations League victory on Tuesday.

The result in Moenchengladbach matched the Germans' 5-2 triumph over the Azzurri at Berlin's Olympic Stadium back in 1939.

Germany captain Manuel Neuer said the result was an "important milestone" for the hosts.

"You could tell today that we wanted to dominate," he said.

An early goal by Joshua Kimmich and Ilkay Gundogan's penalty at Borussia Park put Germany 2-0 up before the floodgates opened early in the second half.