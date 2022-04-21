Brilliant second-half display sends Man City back at top

Second-half goals from Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva earned Manchester City a 3-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday that helped the champions regain top spot in the Premier League.

After Liverpool climbed to the summit with a 4-0 mauling of Manchester United on Tuesday, City struggled to issue a response in the first half at the Etihad Stadium against a well-organised Brighton.

Liverpool had trailed City by 14 points as recently as January but they have surged back into the title race after winning 11 or their last 12 league games.