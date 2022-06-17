Britain’s Yasmin is a ‘Bangladeshi’ at heart

The 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games will lift its curtain in Birmingham, England on 25 July. A Queen’s Baton Relay was held in London on the occasion of the Games on 6 June. Bangladeshi descent British citizen Yasmin Hussain took part in the relay.

Yasmin’s father Syed Nazrul Hussain and mother Kamrunnesa Hussain arrived in England from Syhlet’s Balaganj 40 years ago. Although Yasmin was born in England but she carries Bangladesh in her heart.

“I love Bangladesh a lot. Even though I was born here, I consider myself a Bangladeshi,” Yasmin said through Whatsapp from Redbridge, London.