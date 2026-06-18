England vs Croatia: The best match of World Cup so far?

England 4–2 Croatia

Was this the best match of the World Cup so far?

After a breathtaking six-goal spectacle in Dallas, it is a question worth asking.

The southern US city has served as the backdrop for countless Hollywood thrillers over the years. At Dallas Stadium, England and Croatia produced one of their own, with Harry Kane, who scored twice, playing the leading role.

England twice took the lead in the first half, only for Croatia to fight back and equalise on both occasions. But after the break, the Croatians could not keep pace.

England scored twice more to secure an emphatic 4–2 victory and begin their World Cup campaign in style. Seeing the performance of Thomas Tuchel's side in their opening match, England supporters may already be singing, "It's Coming Home."

Croatia struggled to match England across the pitch. Jude Bellingham, Noni Madueke and company dominated with their pace, ball control and attacking movement. While Croatia managed to go toe-to-toe with England during an entertaining first half, their attacking threat gradually faded after the interval.