A World Cup of memes, fake news and propaganda in the post truth world

Thanks to the modern information technology we can now communicate with the people half the world away within a blink of an eye but that also brings perilous consequences. The fake news, propaganda and battle of beliefs have become ever more intense. People normally subscribe anything that complies with their belief and the bias most often resist them from checking the true facts beyond the veil of fake ones.

Indeed, these facts are clichés and the internet-educated people are well-aware. But this World Cup will again test our senses in a big scale once again. Already the social and mainstream media is flooded with in-favour and against many decisions of the authority of Qatar. Many are still urging to boycott the event that they claimed it is marred by the suppression of human rights, tinted with mega corruption and most importantly built upon the blood of hapless workers tantamount to slave of yesteryears. And naturally, the other corner is claiming it is all about the norm and tradition of a Middle East Muslim country and the Western media and people alike are trying to demean it as part of their ongoing clash of civilizations.

In short, the heat is getting hotter even than that of Arab desert.



But, let us focus on the good thing. This World Cup will be a World Cup of memes. Over the last few years internet meme has not only become an integral part for netizens but also the most effective weapon to mock, deride and indeed friendly banters.