World Cup winner Scaloni leads FIFA ‘Best’ coach award shortlist

Lyon’s Champions League winner Sonia Bompastor, Brazil’s Pia Sundhage and Sarina Wiegman, who led England to Euro 2022 glory, were the final three in the women’s category.
Former Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel and the Chelsea women’s coach Emma Hayes won in 2021 and FIFA will reveal their successors in Paris on 27 February.
From each country the national team coach, captain and a journalist get a vote, while fans also get a shout via an internet vote.
FIFA will announce the much-awaited players shortlist on Friday.