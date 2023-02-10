World Cup winner Scaloni leads FIFA ‘Best’ coach award shortlist

Argentina’s World Cup-winning coach Lionel Scaloni, Carlo Ancelotti of Real Madrid and Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola were named as FIFA’s finalists for the 2022 ‘Best’ coach of the year award on Thursday.

Scaloni harnessed Lionel Messi’s powers as a battling Argentina impressed at the Qatar World Cup, while Ancelotti’s Real Madrid also showed depth of character in a series of comebacks to eventually win the Champions League.