Bangladesh beat higher ranked Cambodia

Bangladesh, before the match was in 192nd position in the ranking. So far, Bangladesh have won four matches in five encounters against the East Asian side while the other match ended in draw.
On Thursday, the match got lively with attacks and counter attacks from the beginning. Hosts took some early initiatives and created few chances. Bangladesh also leapt forward with counter attacks.
Bangladesh skipper Jamal Bhuiyan received a Bishwanath throw in a vacant space but he could not keep his shot inside the sticks. Bangladesh, however, went for another attack three minutes later as Motin Mia carried the ball to opposition box almost from the midfield.
He made a through ball to Rakib, who dodged a defender to take it under control, before slotting the ball with a neat placing shot.
Cambodia were desperate to find an equalizer but Bangladesh custodian Anisur Rahman Zico and defenders were alert. Bangladesh attack on the other hand, would got their second had Motin’s shot did not hit the bar in 76th minute.
Bangladesh coach Javier Carbera, who deployed a 4-3-3 against a 5-3-2, tasted his first win with the side. In previous six matches his charges lost four times while drew in other two matches.