Man City, Liverpool shield showdown puts Haaland, Nunez in spotlight

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland will go head to head with Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez as the Premier League title rivals unveil their expensive new recruits in the Community Shield.

Heading into the curtain raiser to the Premier League season, the pressure is on Haaland and Nunez to provide evidence they can justify their hefty price tags over the coming months.

The pair represents over £100 million ($121 million) of goalscoring firepower as the rivalry between City and Liverpool intensifies.