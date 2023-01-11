Man Utd, Newcastle ease into League Cup semi-finals

Marcus Rashford came off the bench to score twice as Manchester United beat Charlton 3-0 to reach the League Cup semi-finals on Tuesday, while Newcastle saw off Leicester 2-0.

A youthful United side featured eight changes as Erik ten Hag had one eye on Saturday’s derby against Manchester City at Old Trafford.

One of those retained in the starting line-up from Friday’s 3-1 win over Everton, Antony, made the breakthrough with a sumptuous strike on 21 minutes.