Football

Semenyo, Ayew lead Ghana attack in World Cup clash with Panama

Reuters
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group L - Ghana v Panama - Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada - June 17, 2026 Ghana&#39;s Antoine Semenyo and teammates walk on the pitch before the match REUTERS/Piroschka Van De WouwReuters

Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew and Kamaldeen Sulemana will lead the attack for Ghana in their World Cup Group L match against Panama on Wednesday.

  • Manchester City forward Semenyo enters the tournament in form after scoring 11 goals across all competitions for the club

  • Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey is not part of the squad after he was denied entry into Canada

  • Cecilio Waterman leads the Panama line while 2025 Gold Cup top scorer Ismael Diaz starts on the bench

  • Key midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla is also on the bench for Panama as he recovers from a muscle injury

Teams

Ghana

Lawrence Ati Zigi, Jonas Adjetey, Gideon Mensah, Jerome Opoku, Marvin Senaya, Caleb Yirenkyi, Antoine Semenyo, Elisha Owusu, Jordan Ayew (C), Kamaldeen Sulemana, Ernest Nuamah

Panama

Orlando Mosquera, Cesar Blackman, Jose Cordoba, Jiovany Ramos, Carlos Harvey, Andres Andrade, Amir Murillo, Cristian Martinez, Jose Luis Rodriguez, Edgar Yoel Barcenas (C), Cecilio Waterman

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