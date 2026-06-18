Semenyo, Ayew lead Ghana attack in World Cup clash with Panama
Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew and Kamaldeen Sulemana will lead the attack for Ghana in their World Cup Group L match against Panama on Wednesday.
Manchester City forward Semenyo enters the tournament in form after scoring 11 goals across all competitions for the club
Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey is not part of the squad after he was denied entry into Canada
Cecilio Waterman leads the Panama line while 2025 Gold Cup top scorer Ismael Diaz starts on the bench
Key midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla is also on the bench for Panama as he recovers from a muscle injury
Teams
Ghana
Lawrence Ati Zigi, Jonas Adjetey, Gideon Mensah, Jerome Opoku, Marvin Senaya, Caleb Yirenkyi, Antoine Semenyo, Elisha Owusu, Jordan Ayew (C), Kamaldeen Sulemana, Ernest Nuamah
Panama
Orlando Mosquera, Cesar Blackman, Jose Cordoba, Jiovany Ramos, Carlos Harvey, Andres Andrade, Amir Murillo, Cristian Martinez, Jose Luis Rodriguez, Edgar Yoel Barcenas (C), Cecilio Waterman