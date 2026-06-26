Sweden bring Elanga as Japan make three changes
Sweden coach Graham Potter has called up Anthony Elanga to start against Japan for their World Cup Group F clash at Dallas Stadium on Thursday, the forward replacing Benjamin Nygren.
Elliot Stroud comes in for Jesper Karlstrom while Jacob Widell Zetterstrom will be making his fourth appearance for Sweden as a replacement for goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt.
Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu has made three changes to the team that won 4-0 against Tunisia, with Yukinari Sugawara starting in place of Junya Ito.
Ayumu Seko has replaced Takehiro Tomiyasu while Daizen Maeda has come in for Kaishu Sano.
Line-ups
Japan
Zion Suzuki, Yukinari Sugawara, Ko Itakura, Ayumu Seko, Hiroki Ito, Ao Tanaka, Ritsu Doan, Daizen Maeda, Keito Nakamura, Daichi Kamada, Ayase Ueda
Sweden
Jacob Widell Zetterstrom, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Victor Lindelof, Isak Hien, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Alexander Bernhardsson, Elliot Stroud, Yasin Ayari, Alexander Isak, Anthony Elanga, Viktor Gyokeres