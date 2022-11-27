Morocco frustrate Belgium at halftime in Group F clash
Belgium's Eden Hazard reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F match of Belgium v Morocco at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar on 27 November, 2022Reuters
Morocco were denied a goal on the stroke of halftime for offside when Hakim Ziyech’s free kick ended up in the back of the net, and they went into the break locked at 0-0 with Belgium in their FIFA World Cup Group F fixture at Al Thumama Stadium on Sunday.
Belgium had the better chance up to that point, after Morocco made a mystery change of goalkeeper minutes before kick-off.
They replaced Yassine Bounou with Munir El Kajoui, who made a smart early save to deny Belgium forward Michy Batshuayi.