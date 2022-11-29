Argentina have not yet peaked at World Cup: Martinez

The brilliant Argentine, whose team are one of the tournament favourites, is playing his fifth and final campaign, meaning it is his last chance to match the late Diego Maradona and lift the biggest trophy of the sport.

"Everything comes down to details," Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez said on Tuesday. "We saw it with Messi's goal. Before that the match (against Mexico) was very tight."

"We know what we are capable of. We can play better and we know we have not reached our best level yet. But we are trying."

With Argentina second in Group C on three points, one behind the Poles, they must win to be sure of progressing.

A draw could potentially also be enough for the South Americans too if Mexico and Saudi Arabia also end level.