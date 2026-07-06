Spain boss backs Yamal to sparkle in Portugal World Cup showdown

Spain's coach backed Lamine Yamal to showcase his precocious talents in Monday's World Cup last-16 showdown with Portugal, saying: "He loves these kinds of games."

The 18-year-old Barcelona attacker did not score but turned in an eye-catching display in the European champions' statement 3-0 win over Austria in the last 32.

Speaking on the eve of the clash with Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal at the home of the Dallas Cowboys, Luis de la Fuente said of Yamal: "He's very well motivated, I know that Lamine loves these kinds of games.