Spain boss backs Yamal to sparkle in Portugal World Cup showdown
Spain's coach backed Lamine Yamal to showcase his precocious talents in Monday's World Cup last-16 showdown with Portugal, saying: "He loves these kinds of games."
The 18-year-old Barcelona attacker did not score but turned in an eye-catching display in the European champions' statement 3-0 win over Austria in the last 32.
Speaking on the eve of the clash with Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal at the home of the Dallas Cowboys, Luis de la Fuente said of Yamal: "He's very well motivated, I know that Lamine loves these kinds of games.
"He likes to be the focus, he likes the responsibility, he likes to take the initiative. This is good, he's proactive."
He added: "It's truly a pleasure to see a footballer that has these features."
Yamal, a bit like Spain as a team, has grown into the tournament after arriving in North America following a hamstring injury.
De la Fuente's side were held 0-0 by debutants Cape Verde to start their title charge with a stutter.
They have reeled off three wins in a row since without conceding a goal, and De la Fuente said Yamal was aware of his defensive responsiblities against a Portugal team packed with technically superb players.
"He's always willing to do more. He is very well aware that in his growth, this is something that is required of him," the Spain boss said on Sunday.
"I am very pleased from what he's doing. The entire team is very pleased with what they're doing."