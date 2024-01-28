Barca manager Xavi to leave at end of season
Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez said on Saturday that he had decided to step down at the end of the season after his side lost 5-3 at home to Villarreal in LaLiga, their third defeat in their last five games in all competitions.
"I'd like to announce that as of 30 June I will not continue as Barca coach," he told a press conference.
Barcelona are third on 44 points, 10 behind leaders Real Madrid and eight adrift of second-placed Girona.
They were thrashed by Real in the Spanish Super Cup final earlier in January and knocked out in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals by Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.