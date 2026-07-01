FIFA clarifies VAR call disallowing Germany goal against Paraguay

FIFA's referees chief Pierluigi Collina has reiterated that referees and the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) will closely scrutinise attacking players who deliberately obstruct defenders or goalkeepers, saying such tactics will be punished during the FIFA World Cup 2026, according to ESPN.

His comments came after four-time champions Germany was denied what could have been a match-winning goal during their surprise FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 exit to Paraguay.