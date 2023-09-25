Bangladesh hold China for goalless draw in Asian Games

Bangladesh men's Under-23 team ended its campaign in the 19th Asian Games on a brilliant note, forcing China to a goalless draw in their last Group A match at the Xiaoshan Sports Center Stadium in Hangzhou, China on Sunday, reports news agency UNB.
This is the first time Bangladesh have managed to avoid defeat against China, who are ranked 109 in men’s FIFA rankings, in the Asian Games.
Bangladesh conceded 0-1 defeat in their first ever meeting against China in the Delhi Asian Games back in 1982 and suffered 0-3 goals defeat against the same opposition in the Busan Games in 2002.
Despite the day’s draw, China advanced to the next round of the meet as group champions, courtesy of their victories over India (5-1) and Myanmar (4-0).
The Bangladesh Under-23 team will return home having lost their previous two games against India and Myanmar by the same margin, 0-1.
But coach Javier Cabrera’s charges saved their best for the last. Bangladesh didn’t just sit back and defend against China, but had more possession of the ball than China. Both teams also took the same number of shots (eight) on the other team’s goal.
But once again the inability of the forwards to convert chances cost Bangladesh. Goalkeeper Mitul Marma was the stand-out performer, as he backed up his strong performances against India and Myanmar with another stellar showing against the Chinese.