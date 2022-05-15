Cartoon alien aims to ease World Cup culture shock in Qatar

Arabic words were sometimes garbled and costumes not always quite right.

"We felt like we need a studio in Qatar that pays attention to all these details and represents Qatari culture in the right way," he said.

Tiny Qatar's triumph in securing the right to host the World Cup gives it the opportunity to show off its customs and idiosyncrasies.

"When the Alien falls into Doha, again he is an alien so he doesn't know anything so we are not expecting him to understand the Qatar society and in the Qatar society we have," said Shammari, who wrote the script.

We want to explain a lot of things and share our culture with the visitors."

Nefaish only hired artists from the Middle East with knowledge of Arabic culture, added Heydar, in charge of animation.

Besides Kawkabani, the series has three main Qatari characters representing what the creators consider to be the main strands of the 270,000-strong indigenous community, which lives alongside more than 2.5 million foreign workers.