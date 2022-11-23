Germany eye redemption as Spain, Croatia kick off

Germany begin their path to World Cup redemption on Wednesday after the 2018 horror show in Russia, with Spain and Croatia also kicking off their campaigns in Qatar.

After Saudi Arabia stunned Lionel Messi's Argentina, ending the South American champions' 36-match unbeaten run, Germany will be on high alert in their opening match against Japan.

Croatia, surprise runners-up four years ago, take on Morocco in the early game. Spain face Costa Rica in the evening before Belgium play Canada in the late match.

As defending champions Germany crashed out in the group stage in Russia, suffering their earliest World Cup exit since 1938.