Chelsea move top, Man City and United win as fans return

Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United enjoyed comfortable wins in the Premier League on Saturday as fans returned to stadiums after an eight-month absence.

Chelsea beat Leeds United 3-1 in front of 2,000 spectators at Stamford Bridge while Manchester United fought back from a goal down to win 3-1 at West Ham United -- their fifth straight comeback victory on the road -- in front of the same size crowd.

Clubs in less restricted areas of England were allowed to welcome back 2,000 fans but in higher risk places games carried on behind closed doors with Manchester City beating Fulham 2-0 and Everton held to a 1-1 draw at Burnley.

Chelsea moved top of the table as they came from behind to beat Leeds United 3-1 at home, set on their way by a fifth goal in four days from French forward Olivier Giroud.