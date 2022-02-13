Chelsea win Club World Cup title

Kai Havertz scored a penalty deep into extra time as Chelsea defeated Brazil's Palmeiras 2-1 in the Club World Cup final on Saturday to complete their collection of major trophies.

Romelu Lukaku's superb header gave the European champions the lead on 54 minutes but Raphael Veiga levelled from the spot for the Copa Libertadores winners just past the hour in Abu Dhabi.

Havertz, the hero in the Champions League final against Manchester City, was Chelsea's match-winner again as he converted a penalty on 117 minutes awarded following a VAR review.

"It's amazing. After champions of Europe, we are now champions of the world. It sounds better," Havertz told Channel 4.