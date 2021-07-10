Chiellini, Bonucci, Italy’s old guard defying English ‘youngsters’

Italy’s old guard Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci will have the task of stopping English ‘youngsters’ Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling in the Euro 2020 final in London on Sunday.

The Juventus centre-backs are the only survivors of Italy’s 4-0 final loss to Spain in Euro 2012, and central to the side Roberto Mancini’s reconstructed after the Azzurri failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup campaign behind them.

Both Chiellini and Bonucci were on the pitch during the low of their play-off defeat by Sweden in November 2017 when they failed to qualify for the World Cup in 60 years.