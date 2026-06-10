World Cup: Gascoigne urges England to replicate 1990 spirit

Paul Gascoigne said on Wednesday he hopes England can reproduce the same "unbelievable" team spirit as the squad at the 1990 World Cup during their quest for glory at this year's tournament.

The former midfielder was a key member of Bobby Robson''s team which reached the semi-finals in Italy before losing on penalties to eventual champions West Germany.

England have won the World Cup just once, on home soil 60 years ago, and the only time they have reached the semi-finals since 1990 was when Gareth Southgate''s side made it through to the last four in 2018.

"You want 11 captains on the pitch and when you are playing in a game like that, at a World Cup, you cannot afford to carry anyone," Gascoigne told ITV.

"Everyone has to be on the ball and the team spirit is important.

"The players that didn''t play, they were right behind the team, so our team spirit was unbelievable.

"The most important thing is team spirit because that goes a long way."

Thomas Tuchel's men face Costa Rica in their final friendly on Wednesday before a Group L opener against Croatia in Dallas on 17 June.