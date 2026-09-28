ASEAN Cup
Singapore beat Bangladesh 1–0
Bangladesh suffered a 1-0 defeat to Singapore in their FIFA ASEAN Cup match in Indonesia on Sunday.
Bangladesh started brightly, dominating possession and putting Singapore’s defence under pressure in the opening 15 minutes. However, Singapore gradually took control towards the end of the first half.
Ryan Stewart put Singapore ahead in the 35th minute with a header from a cross. Two minutes later, Singapore came close to doubling their lead, but a shot from the right struck the crossbar.
Bangladesh had been kept level just before conceding when goalkeeper Mehedi Hasan made an excellent save from a dangerous Singapore free kick in the 33rd minute.
Bangladesh pushed for an equaliser after the break but could not find a way past Singapore’s defence, as Singapore held on to secure a 1-0 victory.