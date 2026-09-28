Singapore beat Bangladesh 1–0

Ryan Stewart put Singapore ahead in the 35th minute with a header from a cross. Two minutes later, Singapore came close to doubling their lead, but a shot from the right struck the crossbar.

Bangladesh had been kept level just before conceding when goalkeeper Mehedi Hasan made an excellent save from a dangerous Singapore free kick in the 33rd minute.

Bangladesh pushed for an equaliser after the break but could not find a way past Singapore’s defence, as Singapore held on to secure a 1-0 victory.