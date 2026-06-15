World Cup 2026: How the ‘beautiful game’ has moved beyond reach of common people

Football is often called the “Beautiful Game.” The phrase was popularised by Brazilian legend Pelé because of football’s simplicity, universal appeal, and artistic rhythm. It is a game with no walls of privilege and no divide between rich and poor.

But the picture emerging from this year’s FIFA World Cup in North America—the United States, Canada, and Mexico—has raised serious questions about how much space remains for ordinary people in this grand spectacle.

The 43-day tournament features 48 teams and a total of 104 matches across 16 stadiums. Yet behind the excitement on the pitch lies a mountain of soaring costs. Altogether, this World Cup has become something of an “impossible mission” for middle- and lower-income football fans.

An analysis of recent reports by leading international media outlets suggests that this World Cup is set to become the most expensive in history—and the costliest for ordinary fans.