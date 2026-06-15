World Cup 2026: How the ‘beautiful game’ has moved beyond reach of common people
Football is often called the “Beautiful Game.” The phrase was popularised by Brazilian legend Pelé because of football’s simplicity, universal appeal, and artistic rhythm. It is a game with no walls of privilege and no divide between rich and poor.
But the picture emerging from this year’s FIFA World Cup in North America—the United States, Canada, and Mexico—has raised serious questions about how much space remains for ordinary people in this grand spectacle.
The 43-day tournament features 48 teams and a total of 104 matches across 16 stadiums. Yet behind the excitement on the pitch lies a mountain of soaring costs. Altogether, this World Cup has become something of an “impossible mission” for middle- and lower-income football fans.
An analysis of recent reports by leading international media outlets suggests that this World Cup is set to become the most expensive in history—and the costliest for ordinary fans.
Ticket prices through the roof
The main attraction of football is watching your favourite team from the stands. But how many people can still afford that experience?
From the 1998 World Cup in France to the 2022 tournament in Qatar, ticket prices steadily increased. In 2026, however, that rise has turned into an explosion.
According to Business Insider reporter Pete Syme, the average price of a Category 1 ticket for a World Cup final in 1998 was only a few hundred dollars. In 2026, the average price has climbed to $10,990—equivalent to nearly Tk 1.3 million.
What is particularly striking is the pricing method itself. For the first time, FIFA has introduced “dynamic pricing,” similar to ride-sharing apps such as Uber. As demand rises, ticket prices increase sharply.
Data show that the initial price of a final ticket started at $6,400, quickly rose to $8,700, and eventually exceeded $11,000. On FIFA’s official resale platform, some tickets have reportedly been listed for as much as $345,000—nearly Tk 40 million.
Challenge for Argentina fans
For reigning champions Argentina and fans of Lionel Messi—widely regarded as one of football’s greatest-ever players—this tournament will likely be Messi’s last World Cup. As a result, excitement among fans in the iconic sky-blue and white colours has reached fever pitch.
But paying for that passion could leave supporters financially drained.
According to Business Insider, a fan travelling from Buenos Aires to follow Argentina from the group stage to the final would need to spend at least $31,247—around Tk 3.7 million.
This estimate includes five international and domestic flights, five weeks of hotel accommodation, match tickets, and local transportation.
The scale of the expense becomes even more apparent when compared with average income levels. Argentina’s annual per capita income is around $14,300. In other words, an Argentine fan would have to spend more than two years’ worth of income to watch their favourite team in person.
The question is: is that truly possible for an ordinary person?
Reaching the stadium is emptying fans’ pockets
Beyond sky-high ticket prices, local transportation costs in host cities have become another major burden. Many analysts have described these additional expenses as “fare gouging.”
Transportation costs in host cities across the United States have risen dramatically. In New Jersey, a return train ticket from Penn Station to the stadium normally costs $12.90, but on match days it has increased to $98.
Similarly, in Boston, a rail ticket that usually costs $20 has quadrupled to $80. The sharpest increase has been seen in Miami, where fares on the high-speed Brightline train have increased fivefold to $141.
Local transportation authorities and host cities argue that these higher fares are necessary to manage huge crowds and ensure additional security.
But for ordinary supporters, it feels like opportunistic business. While FIFA is targeting a record $13 billion in revenue from this tournament, fans are struggling just to reach the stadium.
Price of seeing Messi in person
The story of 40-year-old Worchihan Zingkhai, a football fan from a remote village in Manipur, India represents millions of lower-income supporters around the world.
Zingkhai earns just 500 rupees—around $6—a day. His dream was to see Lionel Messi play in person just once. But the price of a basic ticket is now equivalent to his entire annual income. Zingkhai said he had been saving money for years to buy a laptop. But after seeing the ticket prices, all his dreams were shattered.
Data show that a citizen of Haiti would have to spend nearly 90 per cent of their annual income to buy even one of the cheapest World Cup tickets.
Shadow of racism
This World Cup is controversial not only for economic reasons but also for political ones.
Writing in The Guardian, former British politician Jeremy Corbyn described it as a “Trumpian World Cup.”
Thousands of fans from 39 countries reportedly included on US travel restriction lists have been unable to attend. For supporters from countries such as Iran, Somalia, and Haiti, obtaining visas has become nearly impossible.
Perhaps the most troubling incident involves Somali referee Omar Artan. Despite being FIFA-accredited and Africa’s Referee of the Year, Artan was reportedly denied entry at Miami International Airport. Without evidence, allegations of links to terrorism were raised against him.
Human rights activists have described the incident as outright racism.
Corbyn questioned why those who spoke loudly about human rights during the Qatar World Cup are now silent about what he sees as discriminatory treatment in the United States.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino said that US President Donald Trump was awarded the “FIFA Peace Award” in December 2025 because football unites the world.
But the reality, critics argue, is that football is now dividing it.
The cost of commercialisation
FIFA is targeting $13 billion in revenue from this World Cup cycle, making it the most profitable tournament in the organisation’s history.
But this extreme commercialisation is also affecting the environment. Because of the vast distances between host cities and the constant air travel required across 16 venues, the 2026 World Cup is expected to generate around 7.8 million tonnes of carbon emissions—more than double that of the Qatar World Cup.
An estimated 87 per cent of these emissions will come from spectators’ air travel.
‘Sports premiumisation’
MIT Sloan School of Management professor Ben Shields describes this phenomenon as “sports premiumisation.” In other words, sports are increasingly being packaged as exclusive VIP experiences for the wealthy. Corporate sponsors and billionaires are gradually replacing ordinary fans in the stands.
Beneath FIFA’s promise of making football more global through the 2026 World Cup lies the growing frustration of ordinary people. The battles over ticket prices, visa complications, racism, and rising transportation costs are pulling football away from its original and authentic spirit.
When an ordinary person must spend years’ worth of income—or exhaust lifelong savings—to watch their favourite player, and when a referee is detained because of racial prejudice, the game can no longer be called the “Beautiful Game.”
The 2026 World Cup may generate record-breaking profits, but will football’s democratic spirit be lost beneath this mountain of dollars?
Only time can answer that question.
Sources: BBC, Business Insider, Reuters, The Guardian, Amnesty International, and FIFA.