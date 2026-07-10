Underdogs Belgium will give Spain a run for their money, says coach

"We know we are playing one of the favourites. Spain are probably the best at ball possession and they have been playing in a recognisable way for 15 or 20 years," he said.

"But we have a great team. We are the second-highest scorers in the World Cup and we are facing the team with the highest expected goals. We think we can do it."

Belgium, with 13 goals, are the third-highest scorers behind France (16) and Argentina (14).

Veteran forward Romelu Lukaku, whose workload has been managed during the tournament, said Belgium would need the perfect game to progress.

"If you get this far, you don't play just to go home," the 33-year-old said.