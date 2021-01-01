Ctg Abahani reach semifinals of Federation Cup Football

Former national forward cum day's substitute booter Toklis Ahmed of Sheikh Russel KC got the first marching order in the ongoing Federation Cup dying moment of the match as he roughly tackled Abahani forward Kawser Rabbi.



Chittagong Abahani Ltd will play the first semifinal on 6 January at 4:00pm against the winners of Saif SC and Dhaka Mohammedan SC, who will meet each other on Saturday (2 January) at the same venue.



Sheikh Jamal DC will take on Bashundhara Kings in the 3rd quarterfinal on Sunday (3 Jan) while Dhaka Abahani Ltd will play Uttar Baridhara Club in the 4th quarterfinal on Monday (4 January), both at 4:00pm.