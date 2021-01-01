Ctg Abahani reach semifinals of Federation Cup Football

Chittagong Abahani Ltd smartly reached the semifinal of the season's curtain raiser soccer meet, the 32nd Federation Cup Football' 2020, eliminating Sheikh Russel KC by 2-0 goals in the first quarterfinal at the Bangabandu National Stadium on Friday, reports UNB.
After a goalless result in the stipulated 90-minute, Rakib Hossain (107th minute) and Mannaf Rabbi (114th minutes) scored one goal each for the port city team in span of only six minutes in the extra time.
Earlier, Brazilian forward Lopez deprived Sheikh Russel KC from a goal spoiling a penalty in the 60th minute that was brilliantly saved by Abahani custodian Nayem.
Besides, Kawser Rabbi of Ctg Abahani spoiled a good chance in the 86th minute, but he sent the ball to opponent custodian from a vintage position.
Former national forward cum day's substitute booter Toklis Ahmed of Sheikh Russel KC got the first marching order in the ongoing Federation Cup dying moment of the match as he roughly tackled Abahani forward Kawser Rabbi.
Chittagong Abahani Ltd will play the first semifinal on 6 January at 4:00pm against the winners of Saif SC and Dhaka Mohammedan SC, who will meet each other on Saturday (2 January) at the same venue.
Sheikh Jamal DC will take on Bashundhara Kings in the 3rd quarterfinal on Sunday (3 Jan) while Dhaka Abahani Ltd will play Uttar Baridhara Club in the 4th quarterfinal on Monday (4 January), both at 4:00pm.