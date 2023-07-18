Gundogan ready to be a mentor for Barca’s Gavi, Pedri

Barcelona’s new midfielder Ilkay Gundogan said it was an easy decision to join the Spanish giants mainly because of the role he expects to take as a mentor for the team’s young squad.

The German international, 32, was presented at Barcelona’s training facilities on Monday, following the signing of a two-year contract on a free transfer after his departure from Manchester City.

He captained the English club to the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble last season, ending a successful seven-year stint in England where he won 12 major trophies in total.