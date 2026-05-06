Champions League: Arsenal on cusp of history after reaching final

Mikel Arteta has urged Arsenal to use the “energy and belief” generated by reaching the Champions League final for the first time in 20 years as fuel to complete an historic double.

Even by his frenetic standards, Arteta was a blur of energy as the Gunners boss embarked on a jubilant lap of honour with his players after Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the semi-final second leg at the Emirates Stadium.

Bukayo Saka’s close-range finish in the first half sealed a 2-1 aggregate victory that sent Arsenal back into the Champions League final for the first time since their only previous appearance ended in defeat against Barcelona in 2006.