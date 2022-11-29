Why are Man Utd, Liverpool both up for sale now?

Manchester United fans have celebrated the news that the Glazer family are open to selling the club after an acrimonious relationship with supporters during their 17 years in charge.

But United are not the only iconic English club on the market with Liverpool's owners, the Fenway Sports Group, also seeking to sell a share or all of their stake in the six-time European champions.

AFP Sport looks at the reasons why both the two most successful clubs in English football history are up for sale.