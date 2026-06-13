Qatar's top scorer Almoez on the bench, Swiss largely unchanged

Switzerland's most capped players Ricardo Rodriguez and captain Granit Xhaka will both make a record 13th World Cup appearance for their country.

Denis Zakaria returns for Switzerland, Silvan Widmer misses out.

Qatar made four changes to the team that sealed their qualification for the World Cup, with Almoez, the top scorer in Asian qualifying, left out.

Twice Asian Player of the Year Akram Afif leads the attack for Qatar.

Switzerland stick with the same group of defenders who started all six qualifiers and conceded just two goals.