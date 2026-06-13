World Cup
Qatar's top scorer Almoez on the bench, Swiss largely unchanged
Qatar coach Julen Lopetegui left record goalscorer Almoez Ali on the bench for Saturday's World Cup Group B game against Switzerland, who named a lineup largely unchanged from their qualifying campaign.
Switzerland's most capped players Ricardo Rodriguez and captain Granit Xhaka will both make a record 13th World Cup appearance for their country.
Denis Zakaria returns for Switzerland, Silvan Widmer misses out.
Qatar made four changes to the team that sealed their qualification for the World Cup, with Almoez, the top scorer in Asian qualifying, left out.
Twice Asian Player of the Year Akram Afif leads the attack for Qatar.
Switzerland stick with the same group of defenders who started all six qualifiers and conceded just two goals.
Swiss 20-year-old attacking midfielder Johan Manzambi is on the bench after starting in recent friendlies.
Lineups
Qatar
Mahmoud Abunada, Pedro Miguel, Issa Laye, Jassem Gaber, Edmilson Junior, Akram Afif, Ayoub Alawi, Homam Ahmed, Yusuf Abdurisag, Boualem Khoukhi, Assim Madibo
Switzerland
Gregor Kobel, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Denis Zakaria, Breel Embolo, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Dan Ndoye, Ricardo Rodriguez, Ruben Vargas, Michel Aebischer