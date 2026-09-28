Half-time: Singapore lead Bangladesh 1–0

Singapore go into the break with a 1–0 lead over Bangladesh at the FIFA ASEAN Cup match in Indonesia.

Bangladesh started brightly, dominating possession and putting Singapore’s defence under pressure in the opening 15 minutes. However, Singapore gradually took control in the final 15 minutes of the half.

Ryan Stewart put Singapore ahead with a 35th-minute header from a cross. Two minutes later, Singapore came close to doubling their lead, but a shot from the right struck the crossbar.

Bangladesh had been spared just before conceding when goalkeeper Mehedi Hasan made an excellent save from a dangerous Singapore free kick in the 33rd minute. Bangladesh now need a stronger second-half performance to get back into the match.