Ronaldo claims he is being forced out of Man Utd

Cristiano Ronaldo said he felt "betrayed" by Manchester United as he claimed manager Erik ten Hag and other senior executives are trying to force him out of the club in an explosive interview on Sunday.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been a peripheral figure on the field for United since Ten Hag took charge in May.

Ronaldo was disciplined after refusing to come on as a substitute in a 2-0 win over Tottenham last month, but had returned to the side in recent weeks and even captained the Red Devils in a 3-1 loss at Aston Villa last weekend.

However, the 37-year-old was absent from the squad in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Fulham in United's last match before a six-week break for the World Cup.