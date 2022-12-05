‘He’ll come home’: Pele’s daughters reassure fans of ill football icon

Brazilian football superstar Pele’s daughters told his fans Sunday that their father’s health was not at serious risk, saying they are confident he will return home when he recovers from a respiratory infection.

The 82-year-old has been hospitalized in Sao Paulo since Tuesday amid ongoing treatments for colon cancer, which was first diagnosed in September 2021.

Pele “is sick, he is elderly, but at this point he is hospitalized for a lung infection,” Kely Arantes Nascimento told the TV channel Globo.

“And when he gets better, he’ll come home,” she said.