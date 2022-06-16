Dani Alves confirms Barcelona departure

Barcelona right back Dani Alves will leave the LaLiga club when his contract expires at the end of this month, bringing the curtain down on his second stint with the Catalan giants a little more than six months after his arrival as a free agent.

The 39-year-old Brazilian won six LaLiga titles and three Champions League crowns in his first spell with Barca from 2008-16.

"After more than eight years dedicated to these colours, the time has come to say goodbye," Alves wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.