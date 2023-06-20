Bangladesh in Bengaluru with hopes of a berth in the semis

There is no hope, or is there? Both hope and despair are accompanying the Bangladesh football team as they head into the SAFF Championship.

Despite several attempts, the media couldn’t make the Bangladesh coach or the captain utter the line, ‘We want to win the SAFF’. Whenever coach Javier Cabrera and captain Jamal Bhuiyan spoke to the media in press conferences or during training, they have always avoided the issue. They keep saying the same thing, “We will go match by match. Let’s see how far we can go. We believe that we can play the semifinal.”