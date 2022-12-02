Spain and Japan make five changes each for final group clash

Spain coach Luis Enrique made five changes for his team's final World Cup Group E match against Japan on Thursday as the Reds seek to avoid a defeat to qualify for the next round, bringing in defenders Cesar Azpilicueta, Pau Torres and Alejandro Balde.

Strikers Nico Williams and Alvaro Morata also got the nod while captain Sergio Busquets, who is a yellow card away from a suspension, remained among the starters at the Khalifa International Stadium.