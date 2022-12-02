Spain and Japan make five changes each for final group clash

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu, seeking a win against the 2010 world champions to be sure of a last-16 spot, also made five changes from the side beaten by 1-0 by Costa Rica.
In defence, Shogo Taniguchi comes in for Miki Yamane, Japan's third right back in three games at the tournament after Hiroki Sakai was injured in the 2-1 win over Germany. Ao Tanaka was brought in as a holding midfielder.
Teams
Japan: Shuichi Gonda, Shogo Taniguchi, Ko Itakura, Yuto Nagatomo, Takefusa Kubo, Hidemasa Morita, Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada, Ao Tanaka, Maya Yoshida and Daizen Maeda.
Spain: Unai Simon, Cesar Azpilicueta, Pau Torres, Sergio Busquets, Alvaro Morata, Gavi, Nico Williams, Alejandro Balde, Rodri, Dani Olmo and Pedri.