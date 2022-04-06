De Bruyne gives Man City slender lead over stubborn Atletico

Pep Guardiola praised Manchester City's patience after Kevin De Bruyne broke Atletico Madrid's stubborn resistence to clinch a 1-0 win in Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg.

Guardiola's side spent much of the night banging their heads against the red and white wall of Atletico's massed defence at the Etihad Stadium.

But Guardiola sent on Phil Foden midway through the second half and his sublime pass teed up De Bruyne to finally reward City for their territorial dominance.

"I didn't expect to win three or four nil. I knew who we were facing. They have been together for many years," Guardiola said.

"They defend so well, so compact and so deep. We were patient. You have to be against these teams. They want you to be anxious.